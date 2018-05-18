HBSE Class 12 Result 2018: Haryana Board of School Education to release Class 12 Board results; here's how to check

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), also called Haryana Board of School Education, has declared the results for Class 12 Board examinations today. The results for the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations were declared at 3:00 pm and could be seen at BSEH official website, bseh.org.in, and on third party websites like results.indiaresults.com and www.examresults.net.

The Haryana Board of School Education conducted the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) Class 12 examinations from March 7 to April 13 earlier this year. Reportedly, around 2,24,000 students appeared in the HBSE Class 12 exam. Apart from the regular students, around 77,000 students from Open School also participated in these examinations.

The HBSE Class 12 Result were declared by Chairman Jagbir Singh. The results will be uploaded on the BSEH website sometime in the evening for students to see. The website might turn unresponsive for some time due to increase in traffic. Students looking for their Haryana Board of School Education Class 12 exam results are advised to remain patient and log in after waiting a while.

Here's how to check your Haryana Board of School Education Class 12 exam results:

1. Go to BSEH official website, bseh.org.in

2. Click on the 'Results' tab at the top of the page

3. You will be taken to an external website. Enter your Class 12 roll number and other required details.

4. Submit the details and download your Haryana Board of School Education Class 12 2018 exam results.