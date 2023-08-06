Haryana clashes: Home Ministry suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS, dongle services in Nuh till August 8  

Haryana clashes news: Haryana’s Home Department has suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and dongle services in the Nuh district till August 8. Only individual SMS, banking SMS, mobile recharge messages, voice calls, broadband internet services, and internet services provided by lease lines of corporate and domestic households have been exempt from the ban in the district till Tuesday.

“The order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of District Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hours),” the Home Department’s notification signed by dated August 5 read.

The notification stated the internet and bulk SMS ban in Nuh has been placed till August 8 to avoid spread of misinformation and rumour mongering through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook and also via mobile phones and SMS.

It further said that the ban is aimed at avoiding the usage of social media, SMS and mobile phones for the facilitation and mobilization of agitators and demonstrators who could potentially indulge in arson or vandalism, causing serious damage to life and property.

Previously, the Haryana government had suspended internet and mobile services in Haryana till August 5 to maintain peace and public order. Haryana government, led by Manohar Lal Khattar, has formed a committee to monitor social media platforms to prevent the circulation of inflammatory posts, videos and photos on these platforms.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the committee will take appropriate legal action against those found spreading hatred or misinformation. He also appealed to people to use social media responsibly.

Violence erupted between two communities in Haryana last week after a mob started pelting stones on convoy of vehicles and motorcycles which was carrying the participants of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

Six people including two home guards died while vehicles were gutted down and properties were vandalized in these clashes. So far, 216 people have been arrested in the state, of which 83 are preventive arrests.

