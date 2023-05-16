‘Have shared with traffic branch’: Mumbai Police responds to Amitabh, Anushka riding bikes without helmets

In order to ditch traffic woes, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan chose to travel on a bike as he was getting late to reach his work location. He took to Instagram to show gratitude to the stranger who offered him a ride.



"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he wrote.



However, that didn’t go well with the social media users as many flagged that he violated traffic rules by not wearing a helmet while sitting on a bike. A user even tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!”



Mumbai Police, which is known for its active social media presence, acknowledged the tweet and wrote, “We have shared this with the traffic branch.” In a similar incident, actress Anushka Sharma was seen sitting on a pillion seat without a helmet and her bodyguard was riding the bike. Netizens also criticised the same and urged Mumbai Police to take action for the same. In reply, Mumbai Police informed that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, “We have shared this with traffic branch.”

#AnushkaSharma ditches the car and takes a bike ride to travel in the city! pic.twitter.com/jUwiCsyhbJ — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) May 15, 2023



The traffic police, however, haven’t issued any official tweets regarding the violations. The Mumbai Police have fined several Bollywood celebrities in the recent past for violating traffic rules and not wearing helmets which includes Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kemmu and Sara Ali Khan.



While Anushka will be seen next in Chakda Xpress, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

