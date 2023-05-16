‘Companies should incorporate mental trauma allowance’, say Bengaluru techies after being stuck in traffic for hours

Residents of Bengaluru or India’s Silicon Valley have long been faced with serpentine traffic jams as they try to navigate the metropolis. Bengaluru's IT corridors and critical roads came to a standstill on Tuesday for hours after a truck hit a tree near the military gate of a service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road. The tree fell down due to the collision, which led to massive traffic congestion.

Since the vehicle got stuck between high tension electric poles, it took time to clear the road. This led to techies getting delayed for work. Some techies also decided to go back home to resume work meetings after being stuck in traffic congestion for hours.

A truck hit a tree near the military gate of the service road near Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road and the tree fell down causing traffic congestion, the motorists coming from Silk Board towards Ibbulur Junction are hereby requested to move on an alternate road route. pic.twitter.com/54vTYiVQBB — Sujeetha Salman , IPS (@DCPSouthTrBCP) May 16, 2023

Despite being a supporter of the city’s traffic management system, an employee of a large multinational corporation, Chandramouli Gopalakrishnan expressed his frustration after being stuck in a 6 km-long traffic jam.

He tweeted: “I am one of those who don’t buy into the Bangalore always has bad traffic commentary. But today, I have lost it too. My usual argument of, if you wanted to avoid traffic start early, has been debunked. I started at 7:40 am from home and I am still on the road for a 6 km commute. WTH”.

When asked about the areas affected the most by the traffic snarls, Gopalakrishan said these areas were Koramangala to Outer Ring Road/Sarjapur signal area, HSR Layout, Ibbalur, and the Agara road.

Kora to ORR/Sarjapur signal. HSR, iblur is all a mess. The Agara road is closed in the mornings these days. I don’t know why. — g_c_mouli (@gcmouli) May 16, 2023

He was joined by other Twitter users as well. Popular content creator Ankit Vengurlekar said that companies insisting on work from office should give their employees a special allowance, calling it the “mental trauma allowance”. Vengurlekar makes videos on issues such as artificial intelligence (AI), creator economy, start-ups, mental and financial well-being. He has over 37,300 subscribers.

Vengurlekar says in the 55-second-long video shared on Twitter: “I think it’s high time that companies start incorporating a new kind of allowance as a part of salary for people who work in Bengaluru and who are asked to come to office”.

He also had other names for this allowance such as survival allowance and poor choices allowance. Vengurlekar said “You can call it anything the mental trauma allowance for being forced to drive in Bengaluru traffic, survival allowance for surviving Bengaluru traffic, or just you can word it the poor choices allowance for choosing to live, work, travel and commute in this city.” He further said that beyond a point, you get so angry that it is actually funny.

Ankit added towards the end that he loves Bengaluru but the traffic management misses the mark big time. He later updated his followers that he “escaped the draconian traffic jam” and managed to reach the Third Wave HSR in Bengaluru. He shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “So so so angry that I’m laughing (sic). Dear HR managers of work from office companies in Bangalore, pls listen (sic).”

So so so angry that I’m laughing 😂

Dear HR managers of work from office companies in Bangalore, pls listen 👂 pic.twitter.com/KcBmnrUjCZ — Ankit.Today (@ankitv) May 16, 2023

Tuesday mornings are a special kind of hell on Bangalore roads.

Absolutely nuts and completely insane.

No normal city should be so broken, but then this is India's silicon valley. 😁 pic.twitter.com/1PYRsrvgrJ — Ankit.Today (@ankitv) May 16, 2023

Real estate professional Rohan Sharma said that companies insisting work from home is a wastage of productive and focused energy period. Sharma tweeted: “Wastage of: Productive and focused energy period; Money used on fuel; pay high rent in an unlivable city, where water is bad, air quality is bad, and migrants eat junk. Just because organisations don’t trust people to work remotely and have to justify their office leases”.

Wastage of:

🔹 Productive & focus energy period

🔹 Money used on fuel; pay high rent in an unlivable city, where water is bad, air quality is bad and migrants eat junk.



Just because organisations don't trust people to work remotely and have to justify their office leases. — Rohan Sharma (@absolutely_rohn) May 16, 2023

Another user wrote: “Due to being stuck in [this] traffic, left home at 7:20 am, will reach Ecospace by 10:00 am, makes one question life’s choices choosing this profession”. Another user wrote that he walked back home after waiting at the Silkboard signal for around 45 minutes.

The user wrote: “After waiting at Silk Board signal for 45 minutes, walked back home to work from as no autos were ready to quote sensible fare. Is there some issue here?”

Due to this struck in traffic, left home at 7.20 am, will reach ecospace by 10 am, makes ones question life's choices choosing this profession pic.twitter.com/Rylj7mlBKF — Andy Iyengar (@andy_iyeng) May 16, 2023

after waiting at silkboard signal for 45 minutes, walked back home to work from as no autos were ready to quote sensible fare. Is there some issue here? — Mayank Anand (@anand_offbeat) May 16, 2023

While others were venting their frustration on Twitter, some talked about looking for solutions to tackle the messy traffic situation. These solutions included leaving home early, hybrid work mode, infrastructure, and using public transport.

While the government doesn’t bother, least you can do is also use public transportation or many IT / ITES offices in ORR provide company transport. Pls use that. Automatically, we bring down traffic and pollution. Plus, wasn’t it your free will to work in Bengaluru? — Kartik Iyer (@ikartikiyer) May 16, 2023

Your are missing the point Ankit. It’s not the traffic but the infra improvement that needs to be in place flr comfortable commute. NOT going to office and wfh is not the answer. Hybrid is and infra improvement. Point the right things brother #WorkFromHome May 16, 2023

Alternatively, can think of going to work early 7 or 8 am and end early. Not everyone needs to go at same time 9 to 6 choking traffic. Can also ask companies to stagger their timings. Many solutions if we think out of the box. I have seen peeps in other countries do it. — Satish Kumar (@Satish_ts_kumar) May 16, 2023

The Bengaluru traffic police updated commuters after noon that the vehicle blocking the road has been removed while adding traffic movement was restored.

