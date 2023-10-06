'He never lost his smile': Netizens praise Shikhar Dhawan's 'resilience' as he went through divorce

Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi court on October 4, upholding his allegations of mental cruelty against his wife, Aesha Mukerji, which resulted in instant outpouring of admiration from social media users over him maintaining his dignity through the long-drawn divorce proceedings.

The court found that Mukerji had subjected Dhawan to "consistent and persistent" mental cruelty, which had caused him "great pain and suffering." The court also found that Mukerji had made "false and frivolous" allegations against Dhawan, which had damaged his reputation.

The divorce proceedings were highly publicised, and both Dhawan and Mukerji were subjected to a lot of public scrutiny. Dhawan has said that he is "relieved" that the divorce is finally over and that he can move on with his life.

Despite the challenges he has faced in his personal life, Dhawan, fondly known as ‘Gabbar’ among his cricketing peers, never lost his wide grin that millions of his fans have come to love.

Social media users reacted with overwhelming support for the cricketer. From praising his resilience to admiring his never-fading smile, netizens have shown an outpour of emotional solidarity with Dhawan. The people are in awe of his strength, both on and off the field, and send him strength for the personal battles he has had to fight and overcome.

A lot of X users feel that Shikhar Dhawan epitomises resilience. Behind his unwavering smile, Dhawan has faced a litany of personal and professional adversities. His tumultuous marital life revealed a lasting humiliation by his wife. On the field, being expelled from the World Cup squad, despite his exceptional talents, was a harsh reality to digest.

He was hiding the pain of



- Humiliation by wife

- Staying away from son

- Losing hard earned property

- Paying child support for someone else’s kids

- World cup expulsion



But all this while, he never lost his smile pic.twitter.com/NYwtpzcmxm — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 5, 2023

Ab ye sach saamne aane ke baad we love Gabbar more and more! — Chatty Citizen (@ChattyCitizen) October 5, 2023

Dhawan bhai ki ek khoobsurati hai muskura ke dard chhupa lete hai. World cup 2019 ke baad se unko permanent match nahi khelne ko mila ho sakta ab BCCI mauka bhi na de. Lekin shikhar bahut strong aadmi hain kabhi bhi koi shikayat nahi karte hai ki mujhe kyu nahi liya gaya. — Ankit Verma (@TechyWicket) October 5, 2023

Really Hard Shikhar!!!

You're Champion 🏆

You deserve better,

We hope everything will be right!

More power to you!@SDhawan25 — नितेश शुक्ला गर्गवंशम् (@Niteshshukla51) October 5, 2023

He is pure soul❤️.

And God always helps pure soul❤️

He is the true example to fight with any situation with a big smile❤️ — Vishal (@kohlifanvishal) October 5, 2023

Absolutely Gabbar is Pride of India 🇮🇳 — Suresh Parmar® (@iamSureshParmar) October 5, 2023

THE STORY OF MARRIAGE OF SHIKHAR DHAWAN & AESHA DHAWAN



◾Aesha moved to Australia shortly after marriage even though she had committed to Shikhar that she will move to India



◾Shikhar sent 13 CRORES to Aesha in marriage of 8 YEARS when the couple didn't live together even for… — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 5, 2023

"He was hiding the pain of- Humiliation by wife- Staying away from son- Losing hard earned property- Paying child support for someone else’s kids- World cup expulsion But all this while, he never lost his smile," a user wrote.

Another one commented, "Ab ye sach saamne aane ke baad we love Gabbar more and more!." "Dhawan bhai ki ek khoobsurati hai muskura ke dard chhupa lete hai. World cup 2019 ke baad se unko permanent match nahi khelne ko mila ho sakta ab BCCI mauka bhi na de. Lekin shikhar bahut strong aadmi hain kabhi bhi koi shikayat nahi karte hai ki mujhe kyu nahi liya gaya,"a user wrote. "Really Hard Shikhar!!!You're Champion 🏆 You deserve better, We hope everything will be right!More power to you!," a fourth user commented.

"He is pure soul❤️.And God always helps pure soul❤️ He is the true example to fight with any situation with a big smile❤️," a fourth user commented. "A Man Shikhar Dhawan :- Man lost his wife, child, and career still you'll never see him without a smile on his face. An ABSOLUTE LEGEND," another one commented.

Dhawan's ex-wife has allegedly demanded a 99 per cent share of three properties owned by the sportsman in Australia. The former couple, who divorced in 2020 after more than a decade together, are apparently in dispute over the future of these assets.

The report suggested that Aesha is also seeking to become joint owner of two additional properties. Adding to the complexity, Aesha has reportedly berated Shikhar for choosing to take his father to a hospital during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, causing further tension.

While the court did not pass judgement on permanent custody of the child, it did allow Dhawan visitation rights to spend time with his son in India as well as Australia, while also allowing video calls between the two.

As per the court order, Aesha, even after earning huge amounts from sale of a property, she wrote messages about how she was financially deprived & had to ask her daughter's boyfriend for money and sent them to their banker, BCCI, top authorities in India even though Shikhar was made to send lacs and lacs every month for maintenance of Aesha, her 2 daughters, 3 dogs and Zoraver.

Also Read: Will you be able to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks after tomorrow? RBI offers THESE options