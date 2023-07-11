'Heartless decision,' say netizens after Dukaan replaces 90% staff with AI chatbot for customer support

Dukaan’s founder and CEO Suumit Shah on Monday said that he has laid 90 per cent of their support staff after the introduction of an AI chatbot to answer customer support queries, a decision that got slammed on social media.

Dukaan is a provider of SaaS-based storefront solutions for e-commerce businesses.

Shah, in a Twitter post, explained that the decision was "tough" but "necessary" in order to improve the company's profitability. Shah highlighted that the AI chatbot has been "very effective" in reducing query resolution time, and that it has "saved the company a lot of money."

Shah wrote, “We had to lay off 90 per cent of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely. The results? Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT! Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12s Customer support costs reduced by ~85 per cent.”

We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot.



Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely.



The results?



Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT!

Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12s

Customer support costs reduced by ~85%



Here's how's we did it 🧵 — Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) July 10, 2023

In the same thread, Shah further wrote, “In the age of instant gratification, launching a business is not a distant dream anymore. With the right idea, the right team, anyone can turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality. Overnight! To all the dreamers, doers, and disruptors out there - your time is now!”

Meanwhile netizens were divided over the decision and future of labour market in general while competing with artificial intelligence. Some people have criticised the company for laying off so many employees, while others have praised the company for its innovative use of AI.

Reacting to Shah's post, one internet user questioned if the laid-off employees were given any assistance, to which he responded by saying that a company functions on profitability, not sympathy. He also said he would share further details on his LinkedIn post.

Shah wrote, “As expected, 'someone' will get offended on behalf of 'someone else', so I had this reply ready: Assistance ke bare mein jab Linkedin pe post karunga tab dekh lena mere dost, yahaan Twitter pe log "profitability" dekhte hai "sympathy" nahi. Also - "it was tough decision.”

As expected, didn’t find any mention about the 90% staff that were laid off. What assistance were they provided? — Arnob (@arnob1) July 10, 2023

One user wrote, “Most heartless tweet I’ve ever seen.”

The most heartless tweet I’ve ever seen.@ojasvi_yadav should be ashamed to be associated with you. — Brett @ Designjoy (@BrettFromDJ) July 11, 2023

And what exactly is your motivation about boasting layoffs at your company? it's good that you got the gains but you could've posted this without sounding like an obnoxious privileged perso. Those laid off people have families, life to take care of, not cogs in a wheel — bhavit sharma (@avaitopiper) July 10, 2023

It’s lame to start a sales pitch with “I laid off 90% of my team…”



Come on dude — Sid Sarasvati⚡️ (@sid_sarasvati) July 10, 2023

And here is another company that also automated a great deal of things.



This is exactly what "company culture" is and how it is shaped. https://t.co/BhOkWCTHvD — Yash Kalwani (@WHYkalwani) July 11, 2023

“Another example of AI driving huge efficiencies,” one user said supporting Shah’s decision.

First, you nailed the tech part and then built a great product, along the way you raised $17M and probably generated $100M in sales.



We get it-- you're a tech wizard, CEO, and $100M guy, maybe genius. Nice job!



What happened to your empathy towards those customer support… — PK (@pktweets007) July 11, 2023

There’s a lot of stereotypes about startup bros/startup founders but can you really blame people when these are the kind of tweets get viral?



The lack of empathy and glee while announcing lay offs is horrible. Do most of you talk like this for extra engagement? It’s sick — komal 🤸🏽‍♀️ (@komal_42) July 11, 2023

Response times are a sure win. How do the customer satisfaction numbers compare? Do you do handoff from bot to human upon request? — Aamer Zaheer (@AZAamerZaheer) July 11, 2023

Also Watch | Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host TOILETPAPER’s largest immersive exhibition yet; Check out the pictures, dates and more