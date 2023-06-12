Heatwave updates: Delhi to see hotter, drier weather in next few days

Delhi is expected to witness hotter weather in the coming days, with IMD predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department predicted that there is no possibility of a heatwave for at least a week. However, it mentioned that such conditions may occur at isolated places. IMD also added that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Delhi, on Monday, witnessed a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 53 per cent, said the weather department.

The IMD has also advised people to avoid strenuous activity during the day and to drink plenty of fluids.

On Friday, the national capital's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, reported a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, which is usual for this time of year. The high temperature is expected to be approximately 41 degrees Celsius.

Surface winds will be strong during the day, with only light rain expected at night.

Here are some tips to stay safe in hot weather:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, such as water, juice, or sports drinks.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, which is usually between 11am and 3pm.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Cover your head and face with a hat or scarf.

Stay in the shade as much as possible.

Take cool baths or showers.

Use a fan or air conditioner to stay cool.

If you start to feel hot, dizzy, or nauseous, get to a cool place and rest.

