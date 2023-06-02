Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Kerala; IMD predicts heat wave in Bihar, West Bengal, other states 

IMD weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala from June 2-5. The weather department also said that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are very likely to prevail during the same duration in Kerala.

The Met department also predicted similar conditions in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep from June 2-3.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 2.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to prevail in parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 3.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and south interior Karnataka are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph on June 4. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on June 4.

The weather department forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph in isolated parts of Rajasthan, Odisha, coastal and south interior Karnataka along with Kerala on June 5. Isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to report thunderstorms with lightning on June 5.

IMD predicts formation of low-pressure area over Arabian Sea till June 7

The weather update comes a day after the IMD predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea by June 7. The Met department on Thursday said a cyclonic formation is likely to take place over the southeast Arabian Sea around June 5. The Met Department’s forecast read: “Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours”.

Will India witness another bout of heat wave?

While parts of Kerala are very likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 2-5, the Met department said that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim from June 2-3.

The Met department further predicted heat wave conditions in Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim on June 3. Similar conditions may also prevail in parts of Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 5. It added maximum temperatures are likely to go up by 2-4 degrees Celsius in west and central India over the next 3 days and no significant change has been predicted thereafter.

Also read: IMD predicts thunderstorms with lightning over Delhi; heatwave likely to make a comeback in Bihar

Also watch: Top news on 2nd June: Ajay Banga to begin term as World Bank President, Infosys stocks to trade ex-dividend, Nifty, Market outlook, Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 today, Gold price, petrol-diesel rates

Also read: Will cut in FAME-II subsidies for electric two-wheelers derail India’s EV growth momentum?