Heavy to heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand for next 4-5 days, light showers expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four to five days. Isolated parts of Uttarakhand are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 6. The Met department has also forecast light rainfall in Delhi-NCR over the next two days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days.

"With regard to Uttarakhand, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days and light to moderate rain over other areas. In NCR-Delhi, we are expecting light rainfall over the next two days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days," Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD, said.

Dr Naresh Kumar also told ANI that Megahlaya is also likely to witness very heavy rains for the next two days. He further said that monsoon has been particularly active over the northeastern states while adding northeastern states are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains for the next five days.

Dr Kumar said: “So as of today, the monsoon has covered the entire country against its normal date of July 8. Monsoon has been particularly active over the northeastern states. For the northeastern states, we have given heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 5 days. For Meghalaya, we are expecting very heavy rains for the next two days”.

With regard to Uttarakhand, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days and light to moderate rain over other areas. In NCR-Delhi, we are expecting light rainfall over the next two days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three… — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi and said that light rain is likely to continue till July 6. The Met department said there is a high chance of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in northwest India over the next 24 hours.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Bihar till July 3. While eastern Uttar Pradesh will experience heavy rainfall from July 4-6, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in western UP on July 5 and 6.

While Jharkhand is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in Odisha from July 3-6. The IMD also predicted rainfall across central India for the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Chattisgarh till July 6.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on July 5 and 6. The weather office also predicted rainfall across parts of west India such as Konkan, Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. It added that Gujarat is anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Ukraine killed 21,000 Wagner fighters, Zelensky's BIG claim days after 'revolt' against Putin

Also Read: Monsoon updates 2023: Flood-like situation in Gujarat, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these parts of the state