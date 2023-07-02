Monsoon updates 2023: Flood-like situation in Gujarat, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these parts of the state 

Incessant rain showers in Gujarat on Saturday led to water logging in low-lying areas in cities and villages, causing a flood-like situation. At least 11 people have died in Gujarat so far due to torrential rains. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in parts of Gujarat like Kachchh, Navsari, Jamnagar, and Junagadh.

On Friday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane was deployed to airlift two people left stranded near Junagadh’s Sutrej village after the area was inundated due to heavy rains.

The two villagers went to their farm and were unable to return due to the flooding, collector Anil Ranavasiya told PTI. Ranavasiya said: “Two persons went to their farmland last evening despite being warned by the local sarpanch. They were trapped there due to heavy rainfall and climbed an electric pole after the area got inundated”.

An NDRF team failed in its attempt to rescue the two and the duo was finally airlifted by the IAF helicopter at 4 pm and taken to the Jamnagar Air Station for medical check-up, he added.

Several parts of Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat districts logged heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and water logging in several villages. In 10 hours since 6 am on Saturday, Dharampur taluka in Valsad district and Khergam in Navsari district received 189 mm and 186 mm rainfall. Parts of Amreli, Bharuch, Junagadh, Navsari, Valsad, and Vapi received more than 100 mm rainfall in this period.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday at isolated places over Junagadh, Amreli, Navsari, Dangs, and Valsad district.

The weather office further advised fishermen to not venture along or off the Arabian Sea till July 3 due to squally weather triggered by active monsoon conditions. Light to moderate rainfall is also very likely to prevail over several parts of Gujarat till July 5.

(With PTI inputs)