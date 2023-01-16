ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence chatbot has become the talk of the town lately. Users are leaving no stone unturned to post screenshots, ask curious questions about it. Some of them are strange, while others are very funny.



The AI chatbot has now done an imitation of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who has an amazing talent for writing dry facts in an interesting way. A user requested that the bot write a leave of absence at work in the manner of ‘Shashi Tharoor.’ After reading the response, Tharoor replied ‘hilarious.’

Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023



Nishanth Vijayan posted a screenshot of his conversation with the bot on Twitter. He instructed the robot to "write a paragraph in the style of Shashi Tharoor explaining my leave of absence from work tomorrow due to 'not feeling the vibes'.

I know everyone's tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD.



Prompt:



"Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Taroor"@ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/xZyCLWLHDs — Nishanth Vijayan (@nishanth_who) January 15, 2023



The bot replied the same with "As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui."



“And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care,” the AI-generated response added.



The chatbot's response, which uses natural language processing to respond in a human-like manner, was perfect and exactly like Shashi Tharoor.



This piqued the interest of the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who stated, "Hilarious. But I can't imagine myself writing anything so juvenile!"



The post garnered huge likes and comments.



"Shashi Thesaurus!" a user wrote.



Another one said, "Hahahaha ! You have a competitor now."



"Amusing ! ChatGPT is' Gold 24 CARAT'" said another user.



"Sir please ensure that your tweets are embedded with a link to an online dictionary," added another user.