Himachal Pradesh: Mumbai woman killed, husband injured as rocks fall on Chandigarh-Manali highway

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district when boulders fell from a mountain onto a taxi, killing a woman and injuring her husband and the driver.

The mishap occurred on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway near the 4 Mile area in Mandi, as reported by PTI.

The taxi was carrying a tourist family visiting the region from Mumbai for a vacation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chand in Mandi confirmed the tragic incident, which claimed the life of a woman named Priya. Her husband and the driver sustained injuries in the accident.

Priya lost her life at the scene due to the severe impact of falling boulders.

The injured individuals were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver, who suffered serious injuries, has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for further medical care.

In an unrelated incident on Friday, a tragic accident occurred in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, where a speeding tempo struck five pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to four others.

As reported by ANI citing Mumbai Police, "A speeding tempo ran over five people in Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, leaving one woman dead and injuring four others. The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The tempo driver, Uttam Baban Kharat, has been detained by the police, and the vehicle has been seized."

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Preeti Ritesh Patel, a resident of Ghatkopar West.

The injured individuals in the Ghatkopar West accident have been identified as 23-year-old Reshma Sheikh, 27-year-old Marufa Sheikh, 38-year-old Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, and 28-year-old Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh.

As per the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the accident occurred around 6:30 pm when a speeding tempo transporting cold drinks from Narayan Nagar lost control. The driver veered off course, hitting pedestrians on the road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the public apprehended the driver immediately after the incident and handed him over to the Ghatkopar police.