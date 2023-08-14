Himachal's rain calamity: Tragedy strikes as Shiv Temple collapses in Shimla; cloudburst claims 7 lives in Solan

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Monday, a Shiv temple in Himachal Pradesh succumbed to heavy rainfall, leading to the loss of nine lives. The incident occurred as devotees had gathered at the temple premises during the ongoing Sawan period to offer their prayers. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, confirmed the unfortunate event and provided details about the rescue efforts underway.

The collapse of the revered Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill in Shimla has sent shockwaves through the region. As the monsoon rains continue to lash the area, the temple's structure gave way, trapping several individuals under the rubble. The local administration, under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhu, is engaged in clearing the debris to save any possible survivors still trapped beneath.

Authorities, including police officials and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), promptly responded to the catastrophe. According to an official statement, approximately 50 people had assembled at the temple when the collapse transpired.

Expressing his distress, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to Twitter to share the somber news. "Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the 'Shiv Mandir' at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," he wrote.

Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall.



As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023

प्रलय रूपी बारिश के कारण शिमला में समरहिल के समीप शिव मंदिर के पास भूस्खलन हुआ है।जिससे काफी लोग दब गए हैं।

कुछ लोगों की दुःखद मृत्यु हुई है ।

मैं खुद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद हूं । युद्ध स्तर पर बचाव कार्य हो रहा है।

मलबे के नीचे दबे लोगों को बचाने के हर संभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं । pic.twitter.com/A3gQ0wLpeJ — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023

In light of this tragedy, Chief Minister Sukhu is expected to personally visit the site of the incident, demonstrating the gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to addressing the aftermath.

"The past 48 hours have witnessed incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. The rising water levels of the Beas river have resulted in rain-related fatalities. The collapse of the Shiv temple has claimed nine lives so far. I am en route to the site, overseeing all official efforts in the ongoing rescue operations," Sukhu conveyed to India Today.

Parallelly, another natural disaster struck in the region as a cloudburst ravaged a village in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This calamity resulted in the unfortunate demise of seven individuals. The incident unfolded during the late hours of Sunday in the village of Jadon, with six people successfully rescued from the site.

The unrelenting downpour has taken a toll on Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides and rendering several roads inaccessible, including the crucial Shimla-Chandigarh road, which has been temporarily closed to buses and trucks.

With the situation remaining precarious, the state government has taken proactive measures. All schools and colleges across Himachal Pradesh have been ordered to remain closed until August 14, as reported by the news agency PTI. This decision is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the residents and students in the midst of the ongoing weather-related challenges.