'HIRE MY DAD!!!!': Daughter’s heartfelt LinkedIn post to help father find a job goes viral, netizens are proud

In a touching and inspiring gesture, Priyanshi Bhatt from Delhi took to LinkedIn to help her father, a seasoned professional in the automobile industry, find a new job. Priyanshi’s heartfelt post, titled “HIRE MY DAD!!!!”, has garnered widespread attention and praise for its sincerity and love.

In her post, Priyanshi described her father as a dedicated, hardworking, and empathetic leader with over three decades of experience in the automobile sector, particularly in the paint shop segment. He has held esteemed positions such as Manager, Plant Head, Director, and CEO at reputed companies like Swaraj Mazda, Maruti Joint Venture, Alfa Cotec Industry, and KD Industries.

She highlighted her father’s unwavering commitment to his work, even in challenging circumstances. Despite facing financial instability at his current organization and not receiving his fixed salary for over a year, he has continued to work tirelessly, often putting in extra hours and working on Sundays.

Describing her father’s leadership qualities, Priyanshi shared how his mentorship has earned him immense respect and loyalty. Many professionals who trained under him decades ago still seek his guidance and have followed him across organizations to remain under his mentorship.

"Despite all these odds, he has been giving his 200% to the company by even giving his Sundays and extra hours to the company, all thanks to his empathetic nature."

The job search was initiated due to the financial instability in his current company, which has made it difficult for him to meet personal and family needs. After much persuasion from his family, he decided to explore new opportunities in the automobile industry.

Priyanshi’s post not only highlighted her father’s impressive professional journey but also reflected her deep admiration and respect for him. She concluded by inviting potential employers to connect with her for further discussions.

Reactions from the LinkedIn Community

The post struck a chord with the LinkedIn community, eliciting numerous supportive and encouraging responses:

One user commented, “This is such an inspiring initiative, Priyanshi. It speaks volumes about your love and respect for your father. I truly hope your efforts help him find the right opportunity. Wishing you and your father all the success. Best wishes.”

Another remarked, “You have articulated well, and I appreciate the efforts that you make for your dad. He must be proud of you.”

A third user added, “I hope my daughter grows and builds the same mindset that you have. Lucky Dad.”

To this, Priyanshi humbly responded, “Oh, I hope she becomes 100 times better than me.”