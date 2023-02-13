‘His first word to me was..’: Instagram influencer Aiyyo Shraddha meets PM Modi

Shraddha Jain, an Instagram influencer whose amusing take on layoffs in the IT industry recently went viral, shared a photo of one of her proudest moments: meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo,” Jain posted on Instagram, while sharing a photo of herself with PM Modi.



Her social media usernames begin with ‘Aiyyo’ (a South Indian slang meaning exclamation).



“I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji,” she added.



Jain added that PM Modi greeted her with "Aiyyo", which surprised her when she met him on Sunday. Her LinkedIn profile states that she lives in Bengaluru and has over 83,000 followers on the platform. She has 6.88 million Instagram followers. She continues to post videos about current events in numerous businesses, which are well received by social media users.



“I am still in the daze. He met me and shook hands as I entered the room. And he said ‘aiyyo’,” she told news agency ANI, describing her meeting with the Prime Minister.



“It was a wonderful warm chat. He told us about how proud he was about the way the south Indian film industry had showcased the beauty and richness of our country.”



Jain can be seen standing next to PM Modi in the accompanying photo. Another shot shows her posing with Kannada actors Yash and Rishabh Shetty in front of the Prime Minister.



PM Modi met with individuals from all walks of life in Bengaluru on Sunday, including film stars, senior cricketers, and startup titans.



The Instagram post received huge likes and comments.



"Wow hearlty AIYYO to you sharaddha," said one Instagram user. "You are invited to meet him from Karnataka. That means you are one of the "prominent people" from the state. So proud of your achievement," said another.



She released a funny video about the recent mass layoffs on Instagram last month, and many users—including businessman Harsh Goenka—reshared it.



Shraddha portrayed a techie who had lost their job. She mockingly criticised tech companies for laying off workers despite making millions of dollars in earnings.



In the video, Sharddha added that she felt horrible for the HR team, who had to move from "diversity and inclusion" to "adversity and expulsion". "From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else," she said, adding, "And all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees. They should have focused on keeping employees."



Also Read: 'You don’t have to shift to Mumbai or Bengaluru to become a successful entrepreneur,' says CarDekho’s Amit Jain