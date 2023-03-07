Holi 2023 Delhi Metro timings: Train services, metro feeder buses not available till 2:30 pm

Delhi Metro services as well as metro feeder buses will not be operating for most part of the day on March 8 on the occasion of Holi. All metro lines, including the rapid metro/airport express line will not be operable till 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

A statement by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson Anuj Dayal stated: On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., 08th March, 2023 (Wednesday), Metro services will NOT be available till 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

Metro services will start from 2:30 pm across all terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter. Metro feeder buses will also resume after 2:30 pm on March 8.

SPECIAL INDIAN RAILWAYS TRAINS

The Indian Railways will run 491 trips of 196 special trains on the occasion of Holi to make it convenient for passengers amid the festive rush. Major destinations across the country will be connected by these special trains.

"Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi , New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur etc.," the Railways ministry said in a statement.

Crowd controlling measures have also been put into effect in terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches. Officers have also been deployed on emergency duty at major stations.

