'Holidays end up testing patience': Anand Mahindra urges travellers to look beyond crowded hotspots

India's most-loved tourist destinations may be facing a problem created by their own popularity. That is the concern raised by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who has drawn attention to the growing issue of overcrowding and traffic congestion at major holiday hotspots across the country.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Mahindra noted that social media feeds are increasingly flooded with images and videos of bumper-to-bumper traffic, packed hill stations and frustrated tourists.

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"The country's most popular tourist destinations seem to be becoming victims of their own success," he wrote.

Mahindra said the holidays that are meant to be relaxing often end up becoming a test of patience as visitors grapple with traffic jams and overcrowded attractions.

'Destinations must find ways to cope'

Mahindra acknowledged that authorities and local administrations at popular tourist spots will need to develop solutions to manage the growing influx of visitors.

"Those places will have to find ways to cope with the surge in visitors," he said.

The challenge is increasingly becoming a key concern for India's tourism sector, with experts warning that unchecked overcrowding can strain infrastructure, damage fragile ecosystems and diminish the visitor experience.

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Spotlight on India's hidden gems

While pointing to the problems of overtourism, Mahindra also highlighted a potential solution: encouraging travellers to explore lesser-known destinations. "But India is vast. And there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that remain relatively undiscovered," he wrote.

Inviting suggestions from his followers, Mahindra said he would try to amplify recommendations for lesser-explored locations across the country.

"So do share your hidden gems with me and I'll try to amplify them here." To begin the conversation, Mahindra showcased Valparai, a hill town nestled in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Hills.

Describing it as a destination that resembles "the Munnar many of us wish we had seen 30 years ago," he highlighted its scenic landscapes and relative lack of crowds.

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The town is accessed via a dramatic drive from Pollachi featuring around 40 hairpin bends. Visitors are treated to rainforest vistas, reservoirs, tea plantations and rich biodiversity.

Valparai is also known for wildlife sightings, including elephants, lion-tailed macaques and great hornbills, making it a favourite among nature enthusiasts.

Viral traffic jams spark debate

Mahindra's comments come against the backdrop of a series of viral social media posts highlighting severe congestion at some of India's most popular tourist destinations.

In recent weeks, videos from Manali showed long queues of vehicles crawling through traffic, with some reports suggesting jams stretching several kilometres. Similar scenes have emerged from Mussoorie, Nainital and other hill stations during the summer vacation rush.

Social media has also been abuzz with clips showing overcrowded trekking routes, packed viewpoints and overflowing parking areas across Himalayan tourist circuits. Many travellers have complained that destinations once known for their serenity are now struggling to cope with the sheer volume of visitors.

The situation has become particularly pronounced this summer as soaring temperatures across the plains have driven large numbers of tourists toward cooler mountain destinations.

Growing conversation on sustainable tourism

Mahindra's post has resonated with many travellers who feel that India's most famous holiday destinations are becoming increasingly difficult to enjoy because of overcrowding.

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As viral videos continue to show traffic snarls and packed tourist hubs, the conversation is shifting towards sustainable tourism and the need to distribute visitor traffic more evenly across the country.

For travellers seeking a quieter escape, Mahindra's message is simple: India's next great holiday destination may not be the one trending on social media, but the one still waiting to be discovered.