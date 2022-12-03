Hollywood star Sharon Stone gasps, screams ‘oh my God’ after seeing Shah Rukh Khan next to her

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charm and with that he has captivated many. The latest to join is the Hollywood star Sharon Stone, at the Red Sea Film Festival. In a video, Sharon can be seen looking at Shah Rukh with awe after spotting him right next to her.

Sharon first gasps and then says, "Oh my God!" as the host introduces Shah Rukh Khan to the crowd. She was seen wearing a black pair of gloves on her hands and a beige dress. She screamed and Shah Rukh watched her response and leaned in to say hello. They were seen on camera exchanging "Namaste" as well.

Look at that lady who is sitting near Shah Rukh - her reaction is so cute! @iamsrk I totally relate haha 😭😂❤️ #RedSeaIFF22 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/8OYWurVYsA — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) December 1, 2022

During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan received recognition as well. He accepted his award and addressed the audience in Arabic. He apologised in the opening for the speech's length. He remarked jokingly that I am overjoyed because this is the first time I have been recognised and taken seriously at a film festival.

Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival because the opening film was their smash hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In one of the videos, SRK can be seen singing Kajol the Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ. He also gave Kajol his well-known line from Baazigar.

After receiving the award, he said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same.”

"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," he added.