'Hope you get to relax soon. Tasalli': Comedian Vir Das shares heartfelt post after meeting IIT Bombay graduate who got laid off and worked as chauffeur to make ends meet

Comedian Vir Das recently shared a heartfelt post about meeting an Indian scientist turned chauffeur in the US. On Instagram, he described his experience that touched the hearts of many.

Das explained how he was picked up at San Jose airport by a black-lane driver who appeared a bit nervous. Sensing his unease, the comedian struck up a conversation in Hindi, a gesture of homesickness, which quickly led to a deeper and meaningful exchange.

“The black lane driver picks me up from San Jose baggage claim. Nice guy. Not a great driver. You can tell he's uncomfortable behind the wheel. Or at least the new one behind it. He's Indian,” Das said in his post, adding, “We started talking. I try and speak to people I find abroad in Hindi, it's like a little quick cure for homesickness for both of us.”

During their conversation, the driver shared that he was an IIT Mumbai graduate with a PhD, and had worked as a scientist. However, after being laid off a year ago, he had started working as a chauffeur in the US to support himself.

“We talk about America, I say ‘hard work here’, he laughs and nods knowingly. He says ‘tasalli nahin hai’, you can never fully relax, I feel bad,” Das said.

He further said, “Then he tells me he is a PhD, an IIT Mumbai graduate and a scientist who was laid off a year ago. This explains the driving. He does this to make ends meet.”

As they reached the drop-off point, Das shook the driver's hand and wished him well, saying, "Good luck with everything." In his post, he wrote, “I hope you get to use all your amazing skills soon. I know it’s tough to feel like you’re meant for more than what you’re doing, and I hope you find some peace soon. Tasalli.”

The heartfelt story quickly went viral, with many social media users connecting with its bittersweet message. Several people shared their emotional responses to the post.

"Heartbreaking," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Even if he wasn't an IITian or PhD... Tasalli... universal seeking." A third one wrote, "So heartwarming and heartbreaking to read this."

Vir Das is currently on his Mind Fool Tour, which covers multiple countries across different continents. His latest performance was in San Jose, California, on November 14.