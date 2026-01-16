How a quick reply from Zerodha's Nithin Kamath gave this startup founder lasting motivation

A late-night message sent impulsively, and an unexpected reply an hour later, is being credited as a quiet turning point in one founder’s startup journey. A post recalling an early interaction with Nithin Kamath has struck a chord with India’s startup community, reigniting conversations around access, mentorship and the power of small gestures.

The story was shared on X by Manoj Ahirwar, who wrote that in 2020, when he launched his startup MoneyFit, he decided to email Kamath directly, without expecting much in return.

To his surprise, Kamath responded within an hour and even looped in members of his team to review the pitch. The exchange did not result in an investment from Zerodha, but Manoj said the response itself left a lasting impact.

Sharing a screenshot of the email conversation, he reflected on how unusual and motivating it felt to receive a personal reply from a leading industry figure at such an early and uncertain stage. “You could just reach out directly to the founder,” he wrote, pointing to Kamath’s approachability in an ecosystem where first-time founders often struggle to get noticed.

Looking back five years later, Manoj said MoneyFit did not scale the way he had hoped. But he didn’t stop building. He shared that he has been running a separate company for the past 2.5 years and has crossed $200,000 in revenue, crediting persistence over quick wins.

Concluding his post, he wrote, "When I look back, I realise that my startup MoneyFit wasn't ready for investment, but I'm glad I tried anyway."

I reached out to Nithin Kamath back in 2020 when I launched my startup MoneyFit.



I didn't expect a reply, but he responded within an hour.



While I didn't end up getting investment from Zerodha, it was incredible to see how accessible he was. You could just reach out directly to… pic.twitter.com/0js1ncnK8w — Manoj Ahirwar (@manoj_ahi) January 15, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, drawing praise for both Manoj’s perseverance and Kamath’s grounded response. Several users highlighted how brief, genuine interactions from established founders can shape early-stage journeys.

One user commented, “More than being accessible, it shows how humble and grounded he was. Obviously, he is!”

Another added, “Looking back is helps you to see where you stand today that's soo good you tried. Most of people will think the same he can't reply back and leave but you did it and got it”