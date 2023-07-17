'How bad is the job market?': Bengaluru CEO shocked to see 3,000 resumes in 48 hours

A Bengaluru-based CEO recently revealed that he received more than 3,000 resumes in 48 hours for "permanently remote" job postings on his company website.

Kartik Mandaville, the CEO and founder of Springworks, a Bengaluru-based marketing technology company, took to Twitter to express his shock and wonder at the condition of the current job market. He said that he was "blown away" by the number of applications he received, and that he was "humbled" by the interest in his company.

"Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website -- how bad is the job market?" tweeted Mandaville, adding that "it's been like this for the month." While replying to a question asked by a Twitter user about whether it usually happens or is it different this time, he further revealed that he received close to 13,000 applications in a month.

Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website - how bad is the job market? — Kartik Mandaville (@kar2905) July 16, 2023

Mandaville said that the job postings were not promoted on any platform and the details were only provided on the company website. This means that the 3,000 resumes that he received were from people who were actively looking for jobs and who were specifically interested in working for Springworks. "Nowhere as of now. That's why I'm surprised," CEO said.

Is it the usual or anything different in the past 48 hours? — Aishit Jain (@AishitJain) July 16, 2023

The company’s website showed job openings for "permanently remote" roles in product, founders office, and software development engineer, among others.

Mandaville's tweet went viral, and it sparked a debate about the state of the job market in India. Some people believe that the high number of applications is a sign that the job market is very competitive, while others believe that it is simply because a lot of layoffs are happening and therefore many talented people in India are looking for work.

out of those how many actually reached out to you via dm? do you have any numbers for that? — ambesh 🦇🔊 | Huddle01 (@ambeshh1) July 16, 2023

"Is it the usual or anything different in the past 48 hours?," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Quite bad. Had the same experience with a recent job posting." "Had a very similar experience recently. Surprising part is some of these profiles look pretty solid work exp wise," a third user wrote.

"The numbers swell primarily because of the word 'remote' next to each opportunity in your listing. I'm wondering what would the numbers be if it was an on-site role," said a user.

Another one wrote, "Pretty bad. I remember going into a walk-in interview for an IT company in Delhi. Not a big name, one of my relatives was leading the team conducting interviews and I was just a visitor. 700 people came for roughly 20 roles! And that too for 2.5 LPA. They're expecting 200ish."

Another Twitter user said, "Unemployment is at peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learnt in college."

Also Read: Himachal floods: Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu kills 1, injures 3; MeT issues orange alert