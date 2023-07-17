Himachal floods: Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu kills 1, injures 3; MeT issues orange alert

A person lost his life, and other three got injured in a cloudburst in Kullu's Kias village, said DSP Headquarters Rajesh Thakur on Monday. He further added that nine vehicles got damaged in the rain-related incident in the region.

“One dead, 3 injured, and 9 vehicles damaged in a cloud burst in Kullu’s Kias village," Thakur told the news agency ANI.

The victim was identified as Badal Sharma, a resident of village Chansari in Kullu, he said, adding two of the injured people are in serious condition.

He added that local authorities quickly responded to the emergency situation in the state, and machinery was deployed to clear the blockade on the road hampering rescue operations.

The local Metereological Department office issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on Monday.

“OrangeAlert: Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) during July 16 and July 17," the MeT department tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“Moderate to high risk of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," IMD Shimla added.

This year Himachal Pradesh rainfall has created widespread destruction in the hilly state. The rainfall has led to cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that claimed 118 lives so far, according to the official data released last week. HP has suffered a loss of about Rs 4,415 crore due to rainfall.

