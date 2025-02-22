'How to identify toxic manager': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares traits of a bad boss to look out for

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh isn’t mincing words when it comes to toxic leadership. In a post on X titled “How to identify a toxic manager,” Alagh laid out five key signs that signal a bad boss.

The entrepreneur stated, “Toxic managers do not hire for productivity but to seek control because they want obedience.” Instead of looking for top talent, she argues, these managers prioritize submission and avoid hiring problem-solvers who might challenge them.

She adds, “Real leadership looks like hiring people smarter than you.” A strong leader fosters growth by surrounding themselves with intelligent, innovative individuals rather than creating an echo chamber.

Alagh’s post breaks down toxic leadership into five key traits:

Hiring for control, not productivity – Toxic managers avoid independent thinkers and instead look for employees who won’t push back. Discouraging questions – Employees fear speaking up, which slows progress. “Real leadership values curiosity, not silence,” Alagh notes. Seeking approval, not ideas – A workplace that prioritizes approval over fresh ideas leads to stagnation. Fearing feedback – “A weak leader will avoid feedback but a strong leader asks, ‘How can we improve?’” Building teams of ‘yes-men’ – Success doesn’t come from blind agreement but from diverse minds willing to challenge the status quo.

The post sparked a wave of reactions online. One user echoed Alagh’s sentiment, writing, “They confuse fear with respect. A toxic manager believes that making employees anxious or afraid will earn them respect.” Another commenter praised her insight, calling her “a true entrepreneur” who understands workplace culture.