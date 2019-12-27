How you can earn Rs 20 lakh with Google Pay stamps before December 31

Google Pay has come with 'Welcome 2020' stamps, just like its Diwali stamp. If a Google Pay user will collect all 7 stamps by December 31, he or she will get up to Rs 2020 as a reward or an assured gift from the UPI app.

There are total three cake layers of stamps. The top layer has single stamp- disco, the bottom layer and middle layer has three stamps per row. The middle row has stamps of toffee, selfie and pizza, and bottom layer has balloon, DJ and sunglasses as stamps. The user will earn one bonus reward per layer on the completion of any cake layer. The more layers a user complete the more rewards will be unlocked.

One can collect any of the 7 different stamps through different collection method.

What rewards you get by earning stamps?

One can get a scratch card with an assure gift from Google Pay worth Rs 202 to 2020 after collecting all 7 different stamps. One can also earn a bonus reward for any cake layer on completion. A user will be allowed to choose bonus reward from a selection that includes vouchers, scratch cards, and lucky draw ticket worth up to Rs 20 lakh. An individual will get a maximum of 1 bonus reward for each cake layer, and one scratch card for completing the cake.

The offer is not available to residents of Tamil Nadu and someone who has already earned over Rs 9,000 during this current fiscal year across all Google Pay offers.

Google Pay 2020 stamps: How to get a reward or scratch card

Pay a bill to collect toffee stamp, recharge your mobile to earn DJ stamp and invite a friend to Google Pay who makes their first payment through referral code for Pizza stamp.

To get Balloon, listen to on-air Google ad on TV or YouTube and tap the on-air icon on the home screen. You will also be required to enable access to your microphone to listen to the ad. You can open the "Google Pay ke saath rakhiye apni payments" ad on YouTube.

You can get a "DJ" stamp by scanning the number '2020' on your laptop or phone. You just need to open WordPress, type '2020' and scan the number.

