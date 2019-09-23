Howdy, Modi! event: 'Glad I lived long enough to see perception on India change,' says Anand Mahindra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, Texas to much fanfare. PM Modi was joined by US President Donald Trump in what has been touted as a rare show of support for a foreign leader in the country. Following the event, Chairman of Mahindra Group who is very vocal on Twitter commented on how perception of India and Indians has changed over the years.

Mahindra said that he went to US in 1973 as a student, when India was not known for much else except for snake charmers and a bunch of other stereotypes. "I'm glad that I've lived long enough to see the perception of India and the bonds between the two nations elevated beyond anyone's imagination," he said.

I came to America as a student in '73 when the perception of India was still mired in the stereotype of snake charmers. I'm glad that I've lived long enough to see the perception of India & the bonds between the two nations elevated beyond anyone's imagination. pic.twitter.com/2JGE07MqEw - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 22, 2019

During his address at the NRG Stadium in Houston, President Trump said that PM Modi was one of the greatest friends of the US, further stating that he was doing a great job of leading the country. He said that both India and the US were investing in each other like never before. "India has never invested in the United States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India," said President Trump.

The leader also said that both US and India were working hard to eradicate Islamic terrorism.

"PM Modi and I have come to celebrate everything India and America share. So happy to be with 50,000 hardworking Indian-Americans. We are proud to have you as Americans," the US President said.

PM Modi also backed the US President in the upcoming presidential elections and said, "Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar."

