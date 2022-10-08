HSBC, start-up Thriwe join hands to launch India's first golfing platform

Thriwe, a consumer benefit marketplace, has partnered with global banking major HSBC to launch India’s first-ever indigenous golfing platform, a tech-powered portal that will enable golf enthusiasts across the country to play the sport with professionals.

The HSBC Golf League, which will be hosted and managed by the bank, will also connect with corporate tycoons and track their real-time game scores. The partnership will help build a captive community of golf connoisseurs who will get to connect and enable business networking along with the chance to exhibit their sporting forte.

"We have always supported golf and will continue to do so. We are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with HSBC and redefining the way to look at the golf ecosystem," said Dhruv Verma, CEO of Thriwe while adding that golf has always acted as a bridge of communication and corporate networking for business endeavors.

“We believe the exclusive partnership with HSBC would surely contribute in revolutionising golf tournaments across the country and cater more and more attention to golf as a sport,” said Verma.

The platform has been released in an app format and also has a website version where players can register initially.

As a technology-backed platform, the HSBC Golf League will encapsulate all the required data points and give immediate performance analytics to the golfers for constant improvement. The platform will also include a collection of features including the latest golf updates, exclusive blog posts on how to improve the game, networking features for people to connect with other golfers and junior golf coaching lessons.

It is being positioned as a go-to platform for affluent and high net worth individuals to connect and act as a new LinkedIn for business and golfing enthusiasts.