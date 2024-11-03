'I am a product of poverty, but you...': Rapper Cardi B responds after Elon Musk calls her a 'puppet' of Kamal Harris's campaign

American rapper Cardi B has fired back at Elon Musk after he referred to her as a "puppet" for Presidential candidate Kamala Harris's campaign. She criticized the tech billionaire, who is the richest person in the world, saying he doesn't understand the struggles faced by everyday Americans.

"I’m not a puppet Elon," Cardi wrote on X. "I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their a** off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you…. But you don’t know anything about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm."

Cardi B's response came after Elon Musk's criticism of her appearance at a Kamala Harris campaign event, where she struggled after the teleprompter broke. Musk shared a video of the incident, calling it "embarrassing," and commented that she was a "puppet" who couldn't speak without being given words to read. He criticized the Harris campaign for lacking authenticity and empathy.

Many social media users didn't agree with Musk's comments. One user on X, @TheGasStovee, said, "Cardi, Elon isn't dismissing your hard work; he's pointing out that celebrities are endorsing Kamala without truly understanding her views." They mentioned the teleprompter incident as proof that these celebrities aren't able to express their support genuinely. However, some people praised Cardi for defending herself against Musk's remarks.

"Cardi B built her life from the ground up while Elon Musk built his off his family’s mining wealth. The audacity of a billionaire to call her a ‘puppet’—he wouldn’t last a day in her shoes. He’s out here cheerleading for Trump, jumping around his stage like an idiot. Comedy gold," commented @friendomedia.