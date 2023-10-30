‘I do love it when junkies die’: Comedian Kevin Brennan gets slammed for 'joke' on Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry, known for his character Chandler Bing on the American sitcom 'Friends' died on Sunday, October 29 at the age of 54. Perry was reportedly found dead in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence, and the cause of death is suspected to be drowning, according to reports.

After this devastating news came out, the world was left in shock and condolence messages started pouring in shortly from around the globe. However, American podcaster and comedian Kevin Brennan, a former writer for 'Saturday Night Live', decided to mock the circumstances of Matthew's death through a tweet. But this inhuman comment from Kevin did not go well with the fans across the globe and created an outrage.

He wrote in his tweet, “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.” After his tweet, fans started criticising the writer for his insensitive and disrespectful remark against their favourite star, who just died tragically.

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA



Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

TMZ reported this comment of Brennan mocking Perry’s death, to which he replied back, saying, “I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die (sic)." In this tweet, it is most likely that he was referring to the late actor's longtime battle with drug addiction and alcohol.

I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die. https://t.co/kfQmIkOQwD — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

This comment angered the fans even further. One fan question, "Why is drowning in a hot tub funny (sic)," Kevin replied, "Because it’s not very deep (sic)."

“Sad when you need to laugh at someone’s life ending to get attention. On Twitter for 9 years and you have 6k followers. Have you not sussed it out yet? You are an irrelevant loser. Enjoy your day of fame. (Predicted response “thank you”),” wrote another fan.

Sad when you need to laugh at someone’s life ending to get attention. On Twitter for 9 years and you have 6k followers. Have you not sussed it out yet? You are an irrelevant loser. Enjoy your day of fame. (Predicted response “thank you”) 😴 pic.twitter.com/HtzJd0dBZU — XRP-Wing Commander Porkins 75k_JD QoS (@XRP_Red6) October 30, 2023

Another angry user wrote, “Let's all take a moment of silence to mourn 2 deaths in the entertainment community, Matthew Perry, and the career of this dude. Matthew, we will never forget you, and other guy, you too will never be forgotten, because typically you'd need to be known of first. RIP.”

Let's all take a moment of silence to mourn 2 deaths in the entertainment community, Matthew Perry, and the career of this dude. Matthew, we will never forget you, and other guy, you too will never be forgotten, because typically you'd need to be known of first. RIP. — Joy (@Misskisses25) October 30, 2023

“I feel sorry for people like who go through life so miserable. I get that a person needs to find humor in everything just not someone’s tragic passing. I find humor in this by remembering how many laughs he brought me. RIP and thanks for all the laughs you brought everyone,” wrote another user.

I feel sorry for people like who go through life so miserable. I get that a person needs to find humor in everything just not someone’s tragic passing. I find humor in this by remembering how many laughs he brought me. RIP and thanks for all the laughs you brought everyone. — Freeportfull8 (@freeportfull8) October 30, 2023

Also Read: Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing in 'Friends', passes away at 54