‘I fainted midair on a flight’: Shark Tank finalist reveals wake-up call that led to changes in lifestyle

India Hemp and Co co-founder and Shark Tank finalist Jayanti Bhattacharya revealed in a social media post how a health scare led her to make significant lifestyle changes. While sharing the story, she said that she is doing so, so that readers can identify such triggers for themselves and make the necessary changes.

Jayanti, who co-founded India Hemp that offers hemp-based wellness, fitness and pet products, with her sister Shalini Bhattacharya, said that she fainted mid-air during her 11 pm flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Bhattacharya said that she was invited to Delhi for an event but was under the weather. To keep herself going, Bhattacharya said, she popped two antihistamines a day for the next three days. Antihistamines are consumed to get rid of symptoms of allergies, common cold, flu etc.

The speech which she was scheduled to give went smoothly, she said. Bhattacharya then left for the airport and boarded the plane for her late-night flight.

“An hour after we took off I remember feeling really really hot and uncomfortable - thinking my BP had suddenly dropped, I walked to the gallery to get some sugar and mid conversation with the air hostess, I fainted,” she said.

While she was passed out, the flight crew had made an announcement calling for doctors. “The reason for my fainting was simple - the antihistamines combined with a change in cabin pressure lowered the flow of oxygen to my brain,” she said.

Bhattacharya said that the experience left her shaken. She says, unlike what people usually resort to, popping pills is not really the solution.

“This incident was a personal turning point for me and I've made a lot of changes to the way I work and also manage stress. Sharing this really personal story with you today, so you can identify your triggers and make the change you need to,” she said.

Her followers thanked her for sharing the story. “Pacing myself to my own personal best has helped me. I stay in my lane... I think I drive faster that way without distractions,” said a LinkedIn user, while another said “There is actually no need to pop pills to stay fit and healthy. Just let nature do its job. Have a good sleep and outdoor exercise routine, eat natural and eat on time. Don't get carried away by health fads - eat everything but in moderation. Invest in yourself. Period!”

“As founders, we need to keep it 'real' - sharing the non-glamorous side of running a startup. Irregular hours, sleepless nights, skipped meals - pushing mind and body to limits. NOT normal,” said a user, while another said, “It’s always good to take a break, rest and start. Pushing extra mile, especially when the body isn’t ready can cause severe issues both mentally and physically!”

Also read: Edtech funding drops by nearly half to $971 million in first 7 Months of 2023, tracking global trend

Also read: IPO-bound Ola Electric raises $140 mn from Temasek-led funding round at $5.4-bn valuation: Report