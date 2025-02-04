'I felt shit but I took it': Anupam Mittal shares '70-hour' hustle mantra, netizens don't approve

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal’s recent LinkedIn post on hustle culture has set the internet ablaze, drawing praise and criticism in equal measure. Sharing his early career grind, Mittal wrote, “When I joined MicroStrategy in Boston, they offered me $55K—way below the $80K market rate everyone else was pocketing. Did I sulk? Negotiate? Complain? Nah. I felt shit but I took it.”

Mittal detailed his meteoric rise: “1 year later → I was in at HQ in DC helping build a new startup division from scratch. 2 years later → Director of Strategic Partnerships ~ $200K + crazy stock options.”

His “cheat code” for success? “Manifest like a baba. Work like a beast. Party like an animal.”

He dismissed the recurring debate over work-life balance, writing, “Burnout is real. Balance matters. But let’s get one thing straight—the best people don’t count hours. They align to outcomes.”

He said, "But → Manifestation only works when you match it with grind. And yet, every few months, the 70-90 hour work week debate explodes online."

Mittal then went on to talk about what he actually did to achieve what he has today. He said, "Here’s what I actually did - 1. Relentless, Disciplined, No-Excuses Work No “ye uska kaam hai, ye mera kaam hai.” If something needed doing—inside or outside my department—I did it. If I saw trash lying around, I picked it up. 2. I questioned everything “Why are we doing this? Is there a better way?” I was an employee, but I developed an ‘owners mindset’. I acted like I was building my own company. And that mindset changed my life."

How did the netizens react?

While some applauded his grit, others weren’t sold.

One user commented, “Manifestation only works when you match it with grind. This line made my day, Anupam Mittal.” But another pushed back, saying, “I respect your views, but you were in the US, not in India. Scroll LinkedIn more, connect with common people, and observe how toxic it is to work in the Indian corporate scene.”

Another critique highlighted the privilege factor: “Your journey is impressive, but not everyone can afford to accept a low salary, work 70–90 hours a week, and hope for a long-term payoff. Many people have financial obligations, health concerns, or personal circumstances that don’t allow for such an intense approach.”