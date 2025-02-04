'Working on weekend is superpower': Elon Musk thanks Dell CEO for supporting DOGE

Elon Musk has expressed his gratitude towards Michael Dell, the founder of Dell, for supporting his newly launched Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On 2 February, Musk took to social media to criticise bureaucratic inefficiencies, particularly highlighting that most government workers do not work on weekends. He remarked, “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days!” Musk added that “working the weekend is a superpower.” Michael Dell responded with enthusiasm, stating, “We need DOGE!” Musk acknowledged Dell’s support, saying, “Yay! Thanks for your support, Michael. This will be great for the American people.”

However, DOGE has already become a subject of controversy. Reports have surfaced suggesting that the initiative gained access to sensitive U.S. Treasury data, including Social Security and Medicare payment systems. This development has raised concerns about the potential misuse of taxpayer information. Around the same time DOGE requested access to Treasury financial systems, acting Deputy Secretary David Lebryk resigned. Although his resignation letter did not explicitly mention DOGE, sources suggest Musk’s initiative may have influenced his decision. In his farewell message, Lebryk emphasised the significance of the Treasury’s Fiscal Service, describing it as “one of the most vital functions in government.”

Following Lebryk’s departure, Musk took to his social media platform X to claim that Treasury officials had been approving payments to fraudulent and terrorist organisations without proper scrutiny. He alleged, “The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups. They literally never denied a payment in their entire career.”

Musk and his supporters argue that DOGE is intended to streamline government operations. However, the initiative’s access to financial data and the resignation of a key Treasury official have led to questions about its role. Critics are concerned about whether DOGE has the appropriate oversight to handle such sensitive information and whether its involvement could lead to unintended consequences.