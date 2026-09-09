'I got all my off days at once': Bengaluru CEO says months in ICU proved to be a wake-up call

Briyas admitted he once took pride in being constantly available, believing entrepreneurs were not meant to take proper days off. “Then I spent four months in an ICU, and I got all my off days at once,” he said, reflecting on the health crisis that followed his relentless schedule.

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ICU stay becomes a turning point

During his recovery, doctors explained that healing does not happen under strain but in the rest that follows. “The surgery is the damage. The healing happens in between, in the sleeping, the eating, the waiting,” Briyas wrote, recalling the medical advice that changed his outlook.

He realised he had never applied the same principle to business, despite decades in the food industry. Now, he believes some of the best ideas emerge from meeting rooms—during a walk after a meeting or while observing family at Sunday lunch.

“The thinking that changes a company rarely happens in the meeting. It happens on the walk after the meeting. The customer insight doesn't arrive while staring at a dashboard. It arrives at a Sunday lunch, watching how your own family actually eats. "The greatest leaps need spaces,” Briyas wrote on LinkedIn.

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Protecting Sundays, not quitting work

Briyas clarified that his new stance on rest does not mean he is less committed to work. “There are still days where something urgent might come up, but that is not part of the work schedule any more, but I try to protect my Sundays now. Not because I've earned rest. Because rest is where the work completes itself,” he said, adding that he now tries to protect his Sundays whenever possible.