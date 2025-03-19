'I have a degree… two actually...': But this IIT-IIM alumna chose to sell sarees instead

Radhika Munshi’s career seemed set in stone—an IIT Roorkee and IIM Ahmedabad graduate, a topper at IIM, and a high-paying corporate job to show for it. She was exactly where she had planned to be. But five years ago, if someone had told her she would quit it all to sell sarees, she wouldn’t have believed it.

Related Articles

"I have a degree… two actually (from IIT and IIM), if you’re wondering," Munshi shared in an Instagram post. "Five years ago, if someone had told me I would be selling sarees, I would have laughed."

Early in her corporate career, she realized the 9-to-5 routine wasn’t for her. More importantly, she spotted a gap—there weren’t many saree brands that truly resonated with modern, working women. That realization planted the seed for Anorah, the saree brand she launched in 2023.

"Five years ago, I was only focused on landing the highest-paying job," she admitted. "But building something of my own, despite the ups and downs, is far more rewarding than any paycheck."

The transition wasn’t easy. Leaving behind financial security brought moments of doubt, but her customers’ loyalty reassured her. "When they kept coming back, I knew I was on the right path," she said.

Munshi also spoke candidly about the judgment she encountered along the way. "Unfortunately, society has a very limited opinion on success," she noted. Yet, since launching her business, she has found a dedicated customer base, with many returning for more.

"But the love that I have received is extremely overwhelming… When we read the DMs on how much our customers love our sarees, it just fills our hearts with so much pride," she said.

Looking back, she wouldn’t change a thing. "Life takes unexpected turns… and I’m so happy mine turned out this way," she shared. While she once chased the highest package, she now finds fulfillment in building something of her own.