'I have seen birthday leaves before, but this one is new and welcoming': Netizens react after founder introduces new birthday policy at his firm

Alphanumero, a corporate firm, is being widely praised for its new leave policy promoting work-life balance and celebrating personal milestones. Founder Abhijit Chakraborty shared on LinkedIn about the "Birthday Plus One" initiative, which gives employees two extra holidays—one for their birthday and one for a close family member or friend's birthday.

The policy marks a positive shift in corporate culture, where personal celebrations are often overshadowed by work. In his LinkedIn post, Chakraborty shared his past experience of being discouraged from taking a birthday leave and stressed the need for employees to celebrate their own and their loved ones' birthdays without guilt.

Chakraborty stated, “If it’s someone’s birthday, they deserve a gift, not a leave deduction and negative reactions.” He explained that this initiative shows the company’s commitment to personal well-being along with professional efficiency. He also mentioned that the policy might grow in the future, possibly adding more birthday-related leave days as the organization expands.

The founder's decision has been met with widespread approval on social media, with many people praising him for his empathy and understanding. The policy has been hailed as a progressive step towards creating a more employee-friendly workplace.

“This is a policy that truly celebrates people. A day for you and a day for someone you love—what better way to show that work-life balance matters?” a user commented. “I have seen birthday leaves before, but this additional leave for someone dear is both new and welcoming,” another one added.

"I love, love, love taking my birthday off to celebrate myself! I've taught my husband to do the same as well, so I take off work to celebrate his day too! Now with my son recently born, I intend to take time off for his birthday as well! Nothing wrong with taking the day off to celebrate another trip around the sun for yourself and loved ones!" a third user wrote.

Chakraborty’s post reflected on how the policy fits with Alphanumero’s values of creating a supportive and caring work environment. He mentioned that as the company grows, it may add more leave days to allow for greater flexibility and to recognize the importance of personal celebrations.