‘I tried, but life sucks’: Millionaire NRI slams Goa on social media, sparks heated debate on India’s chaos 

A Reddit post by a 41-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI), who returned to Goa after twelve years in Britain to retire early, has gone viral for its raw account of disappointment and disillusionment with life in India.

The user, who claims to have built a net worth of around ₹14 crore abroad, wrote that he moved back hoping to enjoy “the spirit of India” and spend his time on “passion projects”. But after two years of trying, he has decided to return to England, citing poor infrastructure, lack of civic sense, and constant frustration with daily life.

“The long and short of it… nothing works. Roads are in disrepair, food quality is substandard, sanitation has worsened, and even luxuries are overpriced and underdelivering. I tried solar heating, backup electricity, UPS for WiFi — yet life sucks,” the post read.

‘Everything just gets destroyed’

The NRI detailed his grievances: trash-covered beaches, worsening pollution, aggressive social behaviour, mismanaged airports, and overpriced domestic connections that still force travelers to rely on hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. He described Goa as offering “no real culture beyond drinking” and “no well looked after heritage or arts.”

He wrote bluntly: “Fuck this place, I can’t wait to get back to England. Anyone thinking of leaving for a ‘Navi India’, don’t bother – you’ll be wasting your money.”

‘India is chaos’

The post struck a chord with many returnees who shared similar frustrations.

One commenter, who recently moved back to southern India from the US, said driving had become unbearable: “In the US, I drive to relax. Here, I can’t even drive without getting irritated — wrong-side driving, no lane discipline, honking, pollution. Even walking makes me sick.”

Another user wrote about their experiences in Bengaluru: “From getting scammed at the airport to broken roads, sleepless nights from honking and dogs, and the constant stench of sewage — everything feels like a struggle. Even Uber rides are a gamble with dirty cars, broken seatbelts, and drivers canceling after 10 minutes.”

Amid the frustration, one commenter offered perspective: “If I were to attempt to describe India, it’d be chaos. Some are drawn to it and blend in; others are repelled and leave. There’s no right or wrong — just choose your own path.”