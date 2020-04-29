'I trust, I have surrendered': Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

In shocking news, actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. Expressing condolences, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar tweeted: "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Lockdown 2.0 to end in 4 days, PM Modi address likely this week; cases-31,332

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan needed immediate medical attention after his health deteriorated on Tuesday. AajTak had reported that the 53-year-old actor was in ICU and his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons were with him.

Here's the official statement on Irrfan Khan's death: "'I trust, I have surrendered'"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour some time back, and his health has been fragile since. As a result, he was kept under medical supervision. The actor lost his mother on Saturday but couldn't travel to Jaipur, where his mother stayed owing to the nationwide lockdown.

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which hit theatres right before cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the film marked Khan's return to Bollywood after the illness, the actor couldn't attend the film promotions event as he kept ill. Instead, his voice note was played to address the crowd in such events. He talked about "unwanted guests" in his body due to which he was unable to meet his fans and audience.

Also read: Breaking News Live April 29: Actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53