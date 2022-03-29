IAS topper Tina Dabi's marriage: Things you need to know

Tina Dabi, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from 2016 Rajasthan cadre, is all set to marry again. Dabi will marry Pradeep Gawande, who is from 2013 cadre.

Dabi shared her engagement photo on Instagram and wrote, "I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance." Gawande, too, shared a photo of the couple and captioned it: “Together, is my favorite place to be!”

Dabi has over 1.4 million followers on the platform.

Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan divorce

Dabi had topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination for civil services in 2015, while Athar Khan had secured second rank in the exam. In 2016, Dabi and Khan announced their relationship on Facebook. They got married in 2018. The couple filed for divorce in 2020 in a Jaipur family court and were granted divorce in 2021.

Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College was the first Dalit to top the civil services exam in the first attempt.

Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande posting

Dabi is currently posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur. Her fiance Gawande is currently serving as the Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur.

Tina Dabi's parents

Dabi’s father is a General Manager in BSNL, while her mother is a former IES (Indian Engineering Service) officer.

Also Read: Counterfeit medical products increased by 47% from 2020 to 2021, report shows

Also Read: IL&FS resolves Rs 55,000 cr debt till March-end, chairman Uday Kotak's term ends