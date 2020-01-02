IBPS clerk preliminary exam result out; check details on ibps.in

IBPS clerk result for the preliminary exam held in December 2019 has been declared on its the IBPS's official website -- ibps.in. Candidates can check and download their results using registration number and date of birth till January 7. Those who'll clear the prelim exam will appear for the main exam on January 19, following which the selected candidates will get offer letters from various participating banks.

"Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2020-21, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating organisations (banks), keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc," an IBPS notification released earlier said.

Notably, there'll be no interviews for the IBPS clerk posts.

The IBPS, this year, has declared more than 12,000 vacancies in clerical posts across 17 nationalised banks.

Here are other important dates to mark:

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Result: December 2019-January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card: January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Exam: January 19, 2020

The eligibility criteria to apply for IBPS clerk exam 2019 is graduation from a recognised university. Also, the candidates need to be between 20-28 years of age to sit for the examination.

The IBPS participating banks are: Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, United Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Since recruitment in clerical cadre in PSBs is done on state/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in only one state or UT. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for online examination in one of the centres in that particular state or UT. The IBPS has advised candidates to regularly keep in touch with the IBPS through its website, ibps.in, for future updates.

