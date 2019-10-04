IBPS RRB Clerk mains admit card 2019 released: Here's how to check exam date, venue

IBPS RRB exam 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) -RRB-VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose). All the applicants can download their admit cards for IBPS RRB Clerk Main 2019 from the IBPS' official website, ibps.in.

CRP-RRB-VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose) main exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on October 20.

Here's how to download IBPS RRB 2019 admit cards:

Step 1 - Log on to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2 - Click on 'CRP for RRBs for Recruitment of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)'

Step 3 - Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4 - Click on submit

Step 5 - Admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Download and take print out of the same for future use.

The selection process of IBPS RRB Clerk will be done on the basis of the following

First phase: Computer-based preliminary objective test

Second phase: Computer-based main exam

Third phase: Interview round

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is a recruitment body aimed to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India.

Also Read: PMC Bank fraud: ED raids 6 locations in Mumbai, files money-laundering case

Also Read: RBI repo rate cut: Home loans to become cheaper, interest on FDs may drop further

Also Read: Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express flagged off; check out schedule, menu, ticket prices