IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020: Application process for 2,557 vacancies to reopen on Oct 23

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has decided to reopen the registration window and invite applications for online examination (Preliminary and Main) for clerical cadre posts. The IBPS said that the tentative date for online registration including payment of application fees is between October 23 and November 6. As per the notification on ibps.in, the process is only for applicants who attained the eligibility in terms of education qualifications by November 6, 2020 and those who could not register successfully from September 2 to September 23.

The IBPS released the official notification for the Clerk recruitment on September 1 and the application process began on September 2. As per the original notification, this year IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains exams will fill a total of 2,557 vacancies (revised).

The selection process will consist of Preliminary and Main exam. The IBPS Clerk Preliminary examination will be held on December 5, December 12, and December 13. The main exam is scheduled for January 24, 2021.

In the IBPS Preliminary Clerk exam, candidates will be tested on the basis of English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The IBPS Prelims clerk examination will be of 100 marks and will consist of 100 question and one-hour duration.

Candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the Mains. The IBPS Clerk Mains examination will be 2 hour 40 minutes long test. The exam will of 200 marks which will include questions from General/ Finance Awareness section, General English section, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude section and Quantitative Aptitude section.

IBPS Clerk exam age limit

The minimum age limit to apply is 20 years as on September 1, 2020. The maximum age limit is 28 years to sit for the exam.

There are 11 banks that are participating in the recruitment process. These include Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

