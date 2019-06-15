IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: IBPS releases exam notification; check complete schedule here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam notification for the common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB), on 14th June 2019. The IBPS organises RRB Exam every year for selection to the post of both Assistant and Officer Cadre in Regional Rural Banks spread across the country.

Online registration window will be open for application from June18 till July 4, at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS will release the admit card on their official website after the application process is completed.

Candidates need to apply individually and pay fees / intimation charges separately for each post. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of two online exams and interview.

Candidates belonging to General Category will be paying Rs 600 as the application fee for both IBPS RRB Assistant and IBPS RRB Officer exams, while the same amount is narrowed down to Rs. 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category.

For IBPS RRB Assistant 2019, exam will be conducted in two phases:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

For IBPS RRB Officer 2019, exam will be conducted in three phases:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Interview Process

The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD)and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.The final selection will be made on the cumulative score obtained by the candidate in both Mains Exam and Interview Process.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Important dates to keep in mind

Preliminary exam for Officer Scale I: August 3, 4 & 11, 2019

Prelims exam for Office Assistant: August 17, 18 and 25, 2019

IBPS RRB PO 2019 Mains exam for Officer Scale I: September 22, 2019

IBPS RRB PO 2019 Mains exam for Office Assistant: September 29, 2019

IBPS RRB Single Exam for Officer Scale II & III: September 22, 2019

IBPS RRB interview for the Officer Scale I, II and III: November, 2019

Provisional Allotment of the candidates: January 2020.

Please note that applications will be accepted online only. Candidates must clear the preliminary round in order to give their Mains Exam. IBPS will be declaring the results after conducting exams for each stage for both Assistant and Officer Grade.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

Facebook gets big firms on board! Uber, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard to invest $10 million each in Bitcoin rival Libra

Tata Motors Finance plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore via debt instrument