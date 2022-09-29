ICC T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah out of Team India due to stress injury, says BCCI source

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been dropped from the squad for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup due to a stress fracture, BCCI sources told PTI. This has come as a massive blow to the team after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dropped due to a knee injury. There has been no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on this development. The ICC T20 World Cup will start on October 16, where 16 countries will be participating.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup in August and September with a back injury but was then selected for the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Bumrah reportedly didn't go to Thiruvananthapuram with the team for the series opener against South Africa, which as per news reports is a clear indication that the paceman has been dropped from the team. He had played two T20 matches against Australia on September 23 and 25, where his performance, with returning figures of 1/23 and 0/50, was rated average.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

With Bumrah’s ouster, now the team will experiment with one of the two fast bowlers, Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar, who are on standby. As per news reports, Chahar might have a brighter chance to get selected because of his good form and performance in the match against South Africa. Experts consider him a strong hand due to his superior batting skills down the order as well. The selected one will get a chance to play in the ICC T20 World Cup that begins on October 16 at the Geelong Cricket Ground in Victoria, Australia.

Bumrah has played around 60 T20 international matches for the country and has taken 70 wickets at a strike rate of 18.3 with the best being 3/11. Teams participating in the tournament for the Super 12 round of the World Cup, like India, can tweak their squad without ICC permission till October 15.

For now the Team India squad includes Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Players on reserve players are Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

Team India is in Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup, along with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and two teams from the qualifying round. India’s first match will be against arch-rival Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.