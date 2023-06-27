ICC World Cup 2023 schedule: Final to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium this November

The fixtures list for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Final will also take place at the same venue on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. Meanwhile, the final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, that concludes on July 9.

While the first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai, the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

As per the schedule released today, one of the biggest and most awaited battle between India and Pakistan will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

Hosts India will begin their campaign against five-time World Cup winners Australia on October 8 in Chennai. They will then face Afghanistan in their second match on October 11 in Delhi. This will be followed by the match against Pakistan and then they will take on Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

The Indian team will then travel to Dharamshala to host New Zealand on October 22, followed by a face off against England on October 29 in Lucknow. India would then face Qualifier 2 on November 2 in Mumbai, before facing South Africa in Kolkata on November 5. India will end their round-robin stage campaign against Qualifier 1 on November 11 in Bengaluru.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from September 20 to October 3.

