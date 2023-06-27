ICC World Cup 2023: India to face Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the World Cup 2023 tournament on Tuesday. One of the most exciting face-offs – India vs Pakistan – is scheduled for October 15 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

This match is expected to be one of the most-watched in the tournament, considering the legendary rivalry between the two teams. It will be the 13th match in the tournament.

The last encounter between India and Pakistan was during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground, when India scored a big win. Rohit Sharma, who scored 140 off 113, was declared the Player of the Match. Virat Kohli had scored 77 off 65 balls, while KL Rahul had scored 57 off 78 balls. Pakistan’s Babar Azam had scored 48 off 57 balls.

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bowl. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed praised Rohit Sharma’s performance.

Now, the World Cup 2023 will kick off on October 5 with England taking on New Zealand. Host India will start its campaign on October 8 and will face Australia in Chennai. Pakistan will start off its campaign on October 6 against the winner of Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad.

Each team in the tournament will play the other nine in a round robin format. The top four will qualify for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai, while the second one is scheduled for the following day, November 16, in Kolkata. The final is scheduled for November 19 with November 20 as reserve day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. These knockout matches will be day-night matches with the matches starting at 2 pm.

The World Cup 2023 will be played at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata, with Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad hosting the warm-up matches.

