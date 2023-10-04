ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament is all set to begin tomorrow. Amid all the excitement, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took to Instagram Stories to share a message for his friends who are likely to approach him for tickets to the biggest cricketing carnival.

He asked his friends not to request him for tickets to the ODI World Cup and urged them to enjoy the games from their homes.

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes please," Kohli wrote followed by a laughing emoji.

Kohli's story was shared by his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, who said, "And let me just add... please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding."

Defending champion England will face New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The most anticipated match — India vs Pakistan — will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on October 14.

The tournament will run for 46 days and will see 10 teams vying for the men’s one-day international (ODI) cricket championship in the final on November 19. The 10 teams featuring at this year’s event are India, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

These 10 teams will play against each other once in a single round-robin format then the top four teams will play in the semi-finals followed by the finals between the two teams.

The host cities are Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

