‘Ideas don’t win, people do’: Nikhil Kamath’s key lessons to founders under 25

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath recently shared candid advice with a group of founders under the age of 25, underscoring that communication skills often matter as much as ambition when building companies at a young age.

Speaking during a podcast-style conversation, Kamath said the ability to tell a clear, compelling story is one of the most underrated yet decisive skills for entrepreneurs. Founders, he noted, should be able to explain what they are building — and why it matters — in a single sentence, and then expand that into a persuasive narrative.

“Storytelling is a core life skill,” Kamath told the group, adding that it plays a critical role not just in pitching products or raising capital, but also in everyday personal interactions. According to him, ideas rarely sell themselves; it is the clarity and conviction behind them that often wins people over.

Kamath admitted that storytelling did not come naturally to him. He recalled deliberately working on the skill by hiring a professional speech coach — an Israeli communication expert, who has trained several US politicians. During an intensive week-long programme, Kamath was cut off from digital distractions and asked to write extensively by hand, an exercise he described as uncomfortable but transformative.

Beyond communication, Kamath urged young founders to treat negotiation as a strategic skill rather than a tactical afterthought. He said negotiations are frequently less about the idea itself and more about the people involved.

“Disagreements usually come from how someone perceives you, not necessarily from the idea you’re presenting,” Kamath explained. Understanding who is likely to agree or resist — and why — before entering a discussion can significantly improve outcomes, he added.

He also cautioned founders against reacting defensively when their ideas are criticised. In high-stakes conversations, projecting balance, clarity and thoughtfulness is far more effective than pushing back emotionally, Kamath said.

While ambition, speed and risk-taking are often associated with young entrepreneurship, Kamath concluded that skills such as storytelling, negotiation and self-awareness often determine how far those ambitions can realistically go.