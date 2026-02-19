Bharat Electronics, HAL, Bharat Dynamics: How to trade these 3 buzzing defence stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Wednesday after a cautious start, thanks to positive domestic cues amid global uncertainties. In line earnings of India Inc in Q3 also provide near-term stability. The BSE Sensex jumped 283.29 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 83,734.25, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 93.95 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 25,819.35.



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Select buzzing stocks from defence sectors like Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 480 | Stop Loss: Rs 420

BEL has demonstrated significant strength, breaking decisively above the key Rs 440 resistance level and sustaining above all major daily moving averages. This breakout has now established that zone as a new support base. With the momentum pointing toward the lifetime high, a near-term target is projected in the Rs 475-480 range. A prudent strategy would be to enter on any pullback toward the Rs 435-440 support, managing risk with a stop loss below Rs 420 for a favorable risk-reward ratio.



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Hindustan Aeronautics | Caution | Resistance: Rs 4,350 | Support: Rs 4,150

Based on its recent advance from Rs 3,952 to Rs 4,296, HAL is undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation; it faces a strong resistance hurdle in the Rs 4,300-4,350 range due to the convergence of the 20 and 50-day SMAs, and a sustained break above this band is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. On the downside, the critical support zone to watch and a breach below this level could accelerate a decline toward the Rs 4,150-4,080.



Bharat Dynamics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240

Bharat Dynamics Ltd is showing signs of a revival, after undergoing severe beating from January to February where prices declined from a high of Rs 1,593 to all the way down to Rs 1,227. Positive divergence in RSI with the formation of long bullish candles at bottom are the indication of trend reversal. Besides this, momentum indicators like stochastic started moving higher from its oversold region which also suggests pullback move. Observation of the above factors that a bullish move in BDL is possible target up to Rs 1,400. One can initiate a buy trade Rs 1,280-1,290 with stop loss of Rs 1,240 on a daily closing basis.