‘Only fools still dream of McKinsey’: Startup founder backs Nikhil Kamath’s view on MBA losing relevance

In today’s fast-changing educational landscape, pursuing an MBA no longer guarantees the career leap it once did. Once seen as the ultimate path to professional success, the degree’s shine is fading as startups, communities, and online learning reshape how Indians build careers and networks.

Tej Pandya, Founder at Groweasy.ai, echoed this sentiment in a thought-provoking post on LinkedIn, responding to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s recent comments calling MBAs “stupid” in today’s context.

“Nikhil Kamath said doing an MBA today is stupid. And he’s absolutely right. But 10 years ago, he wouldn’t be,” Pandya wrote, reflecting on how the education-to-employment pipeline has evolved over the past decade.

Pandya shared his own journey — that of a lower-middle-class boy from Gujarat for whom an MBA was once a lifeline. “When I was 22, an MBA was survival. No exposure. No network. No LinkedIn. MBA was the only way to get noticed — the only path to a decent paying job,” he wrote. Back then, India offered only a few options: small family-run businesses, corporate jobs in Mumbai, government roles, or low-paying IT jobs. “MBA was your ticket to door no. 2,” he added.

But in 2025 India, Pandya argues, the equation has flipped. With startups flourishing in Gurugram and Bengaluru, tier-2 cities creating homegrown brands, and global capability centers (GCCs) expanding opportunities, ambitious professionals now have a range of entry points. “Indian founder-run companies pay better. Communities like GrowthX, Growthschool, and The Product Folks teach faster. The Internet replaced the classroom,” Pandya observed.

While he acknowledged that elite consulting firms like McKinsey still prefer MBA graduates, Pandya quipped, “Only fools still dream of working there.” He concluded with a powerful redefinition: “The new MBA is curiosity + community. Do you still need a campus for that?”

Pandya’s post came in the wake of Nikhil Kamath’s viral remarks during an AMA session celebrating Zerodha’s 15th anniversary. Kamath stated bluntly, “In my opinion, colleges are dead. If you are 25 and going to an MBA college today, you must be some kind of an idiot.” He added that in the coming years, entrepreneurship will no longer be a choice but a necessity as traditional job markets shrink.

Kamath’s comments drew mixed reactions across social media — some agreeing that conventional degrees no longer deliver value, others accusing him of dismissing education from a position of privilege.