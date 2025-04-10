'Ideas might spark the fire but...': BigBasket CEO reminds young founders that 'execution is the real job'

Founders often juggle dual identities — the dreamer who imagines, and the doer who delivers. The 'idea person' sparks innovation with bold visions and disruptive concepts. But when it comes to building something that lasts, the baton must pass to the 'execution person' — the one who wrestles with daily setbacks, adapts through chaos, and drives progress one hard-earned step at a time. In the startup world, where ideas are abundant and fleeting, it’s execution that separates the aspirational from the exceptional.

Calling out a common misconception among first-time entrepreneurs, Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of BigBasket, shared why founders should embrace the role of the 'execution person' rather than just the 'idea person'.

In a candid post on LinkedIn, Menon wrote, “I've been chatting with a bunch of young founders lately and a curious theme keeps cropping up. Many founders think their primary role is to be the ‘idea person’. To dream big, sketch grand visions and map out exciting roadmaps. I very much get it. Ideas feel energising, intoxicating even. But here’s a little secret from decades in the trenches. Ideas are the easiest part of building a business. Truly. Your real job is to be the execution person. Your daily grind is navigating setbacks, embracing pivots, staying patient during frustrating delays and figuring out how to survive when the market changes faster than you can say product-market fit.”

He added, “Ideas might spark the fire, sure, but execution is what keeps it burning through stormy nights and unpredictable days.”

Reflecting on his own journey, Menon noted, “My 25 years of experience has taught me that dreams without relentless execution remain just dreams. So don’t just be the founder who lights the spark. Be the one who carries the torch. 💡”

The post struck a chord across the startup community.

“This is gold. As someone in the early stages of building, I’m learning that execution is where true resilience is tested. Ideas ignite passion — but consistent action is what sustains progress,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Brilliant insight. Ideas may start the journey, but it's consistent execution that builds legacies.”

Echoing Menon’s sentiment, a third user shared, “It's a crucial reminder that while ideas are vital, it is our ability to execute and adapt that truly defines our success as founders.”

A fourth brought in a parallel from Elon Musk: “Hi Hari sir. Your post echoes something Elon Musk once said: ‘Ideas are commodity. Execution of them is not.’ Thank you for this honest reminder — it’s a lesson every aspiring entrepreneur should carry forward. 🔥”

And then, in a lighter vein, one user summed it up bluntly: “Couldn't have agreed more. The moment someone says 'I am an Idea man'... my devil mind says this guy is lazy... will run away when the going gets tough 😃.”