'If you want to die, press this button': What's inside controversial 'suicide pod,' how does it work?

In a disturbing event that has ignited a worldwide debate on the ethics of assisted dying, an American woman suffering from an autoimmune condition has reportedly become the first person to use the Sarco 'suicide pod' to end her life. The capsule, described as futuristic and portable, has drawn both fascination and outrage since its inception.

The 64-year-old woman died on Monday in a forest near the Swiss-German border, a location chosen so she could experience the "trees and sky above her" in her final moments, as reported by the Daily Mail. Her use of the pod has led to several arrests, with individuals suspected of inciting, aiding, and helping with suicide.

The Sarco pod likened to the 'Tesla of euthanasia' for its innovative design, was created by Australian physician Dr Philip Nitschke, who is known for his controversial views on euthanasia and has been nicknamed "Doctor Death."

According to Dr. Nitschke, the process is swift. "She lost consciousness within two minutes, and she died after five minutes," he stated in an interview with Dutch media.

Upon entering the pod, users hear a disconcerting directive: "If you want to die, press this button." The mechanism accommodates individuals with disabilities, allowing activation through eye movement or voice control. However, once initiated, the process cannot be reversed.

How does the suicide pod work?

Inside, the normal air composition is replaced with pure nitrogen, causing oxygen levels to drop from 21% to a mere 0.05% within 30 seconds. This transition renders the user unconscious, leading to death within ten minutes.

Additionally, a camera records the final moments, with footage submitted to a coroner for review.

The controversy

The pod's introduction has sparked intense debate across social media platforms. Critics argue that its design may glamorise suicide and express concerns over the lack of medical oversight. In contrast, supporters advocate that it offers a dignified and controlled option for euthanasia without reliance on pharmaceuticals or medical professionals.

The controversy is further complicated by the fact that the capsule was utilised without official approval from Swiss authorities. The Swiss Health Minister has condemned the pod's use of nitrogen, labeling it as legally non-compliant.

Swiss authorities have warned that individuals involved in operating the suicide pod could face severe legal consequences, including a potential five-year prison sentence. This situation unfolds in a nation known for its relatively progressive stance on assisted suicide, where individuals can legally seek to end their lives under certain conditions.